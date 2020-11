Robert Edgar Hamilton, 76, of Columbia, CA, passed away on November 8, 2020 at his residence in Columbia, CA. Robert was born on May 16, 1944 in Melrose, New Mexico.

Columbia, CA Services: Private family service to be held on Saturday, 11/14/20 at 12:00pm. Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of arrangements.