Trump says he went through ‘very routine physical’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he went through a “very routine physical” when he visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Saturday.

He’s complaining that first lady Melania Trump and some of his staff members expressed concerns about his health based on media reports about the trip to the hospital.

Trump’s weekend visit was not on his public schedule. It raised questions about his health in part because the trip didn’t follow protocols the White House has used for previous physicals, including advance public notice.

Trump brought up the hospital visit on Tuesday while meeting with his Cabinet. He says that when he returned from Walter Reed, the first lady asked him “Darling, are you OK? What’s wrong?”