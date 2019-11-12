Mostly sunny
46.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mulvaney won’t sue over impeachment, declines to cooperate

By AP News

Mulvaney won’t sue over impeachment, declines to cooperate

Photo Icon View Photo

WASHINGTON — White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says he won’t sue over the House impeachment proceedings after all.

It’s the latest reversal in position by Mulvaney, who last week asked to join the lawsuit of another Trump adviser before changing his mind Monday and saying that he intended to bring his own case.

In a one-page court filing Tuesday, Mulvaney says he’ll rely on the direction of President Donald Trump and won’t cooperate with the impeachment proceedings.

Mulvaney had been subpoenaed to appear last week for a closed-door deposition before the House impeachment panel but did not show up.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 