Sunny
45.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Justice Dept. appeals order on Mueller grand jury testimony

By AP News

Justice Dept. appeals order on Mueller grand jury testimony

Photo Icon View Photo

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is appealing a judge’s order directing the department to produce to the House secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

The department also asked Monday that the judge’s order be put on hold until a federal appeals court has an opportunity to weigh in.

Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell on Friday directed the Justice Department to produce by October 30 grand jury testimony referenced in Mueller’s report. That information could be of value to House lawmakers conducting an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

The department says that once the grand jury material is released to the House Judiciary Committee, there is no guarantee that it will remain secret.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 