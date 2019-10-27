Clear
Former WH chief of staff says he warned Trump on impeachment

By AP News

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, says he advised the president not to fill the job with someone who wouldn’t be honest with him and provide a check on his impulses because he would end up being impeached.

Kelly said in an interview with The Washington Examiner he has had a lot of second thoughts about leaving. Trump pushed back on Kelly’s remarks in a statement released by the White House: “John Kelly never said that, he never said anything like that.”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement of her own: “I worked with John Kelly, and he was totally unequipped to handle the genius of our great President.”

