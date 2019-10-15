Sunny
Appeals court to hold rehearing on Trump hotel lawsuit

By AP News

RICHMOND, Va. — A federal appeals court will reconsider a ruling from a three-judge panel that threw out a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of illegally profiting off the presidency through his luxury Washington hotel.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed Tuesday to hold a hearing before the full court of 15 judges. Arguments are scheduled for Dec. 12.

Maryland and the District of Columbia have accused Trump of violating the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution by accepting profits through foreign and domestic officials who stay at the Trump International Hotel.

A judge in Maryland ruled that the lawsuit could move forward. But a three-judge panel of the 4th Circuit overturned that ruling in July , handing the president a significant legal victory. All three judges were nominated by Republican presidents.

