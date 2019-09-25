Sunny
Trump US, Japan agree on 1st stage of new trade agreement

By AP News

Trump US, Japan agree on 1st stage of new trade agreement

UNITED NATIONS — President Donald Trump has announced the “first stage of a phenomenal new trade agreement” with Japan.

It’s not immediately clear from Trump’s comments on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly what that “first stage” includes.

But Washington and Japan — which is the world’s third largest economy — have been in long, sometimes contentious negotiations on a trade deal.

There’s reportedly been considerable behind-the-scenes wrangling because of Japan’s concern about the possibility of future U.S. tariffs on Japanese auto exports.

Trump says Japan will open new markets to approximately $7 billion in U.S. agriculture products, including beef, pork, wheat, cheese, corn, wine and more.

