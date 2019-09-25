Sunny
Trump pledges continued aid, support for Venezuela

By AP News

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump says the U.S. will stand with the Venezuelan people until they are freed from the “horrible and brutal oppression” of Nicolas Maduro’s “vicious” government.

The Trump administration has announced it is more than tripling U.S. support for pro-democracy work in Venezuela and — for the first time — directly funding opposition leader Juan Guaidó as he tries to form a government to rival the socialist Maduro administration.

Trump joined other leaders in the hemisphere to discuss Venezuela Wednesday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

More than 50 nations now recognize Guaidó as the rightful leader, but he has not been able to grasp power from Nicolas Maduro, who is propped up by Cuba and Russia. Maduro is in Moscow on Wednesday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

