Sunny
93.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Trump signs bipartisan budget and debt deal into law

By AP News

WASHINGTON — The White House says President Donald Trump has signed a bipartisan budget and debt deal.

Trump signed the bill Friday at the White House.

The deal permits the government to resume borrowing to pay its bills and sets an overall $1.37 trillion limit on agency budgets approved by Congress annually. It also ends automatic spending cuts and eliminates the prospect of an October government shutdown.

The Senate voted 67-28 on Thursday to send the legislation to Trump. The House had already passed the bill.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky criticized the addition of hundreds of billions of dollars to the nation’s debt.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 