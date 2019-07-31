White House Trump to stop in Denmark after visiting Poland

Sunny
By AP News

WASHINGTON — The White House says President Donald Trump will stop in Denmark in early September after a previously announced visit to Poland.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump have accepted an invitation from Denmark’s Queen Margrethe (MAHR’-gret), and Trump will hold separate meetings with government officials and business leaders during the visit.

The White House says the Trumps will visit both countries between Aug. 31 and Sept. 3.

Poland announced Tuesday that Trump will spend Aug. 31-Sept. 2 in Warsaw to participate in observances marking the 80th anniversary of World War II.

Trump visited Poland in the summer of 2017.

