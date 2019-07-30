Sunny
Donor to pay overtime costs linked to Pence’s Colorado visit

By AP News

ASPEN, Colo. — An anonymous donor has pledged to pay overtime costs of Colorado public safety personnel connected to Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to a ski town earlier this month.

Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo tells The Aspen Times that the county Republican Party had found a person who agreed to pay the overtime costs of law enforcement, public works and fire personnel who played a part in Pence’s security.

DiSalvo says he submitted an $18,500 invoice to Pitkin County Republicans Chair Anna Zane.

Zane did not return the newspaper’s call Monday seeking comment about the reimbursement.

Pence visited Aspen on July 22 to attend a private fundraiser that benefited President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee.

___

Information from: The Aspen Times, http://www.aspentimes.com/

