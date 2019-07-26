Sunny
86.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Trump predicts sharp rise in US-UK trade under Boris Johnson

By AP News

Trump predicts sharp rise in US-UK trade under Boris Johnson

Photo Icon View Photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he’s spoken with new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the two nations already are working on a new trade agreement.

Trump told reporters on Friday in the Oval Office that he had just spoken with Johnson. He predicted the U.S. and U.K. could reach “a very substantial trade agreement” that far exceeds existing levels of commerce.

Trump added that trade between the two countries had been “impeded” by the U.K.’s relationship with the European Union.

He says that with Brexit, “we could do much, much more trade and we expect to do that.” Trump says trade could increase as much as five times above current levels.

Trump says the U.K. “needed” Johnson. The president adds, “He has what it takes.”

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 