Bolton disputes NK claim he created mistrust at Kim summit

John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s national security… Enlarge

WASHINGTON — John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, says North Korea’s allegations that he and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo created an atmosphere of hostility and mistrust at last month’s nuclear summit in Hanoi are “inaccurate.”

North Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said Friday that Trump was willing to talk, but was influenced by uncompromising demands by Pompeo and Bolton. She said the “gangster-like stand of the U.S. will eventually put the situation in danger.”

Bolton said Friday he has spoken with his South Korean counterpart about the North Korea allegations.

The North said Kim Jong Un (gihm jung oon) will decide soon whether to continue the talks aimed at getting him to give up his nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions relief.