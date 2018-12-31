The Latest Trump laments ’bad press’ for exiting Syria

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump and Syria (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is complaining that he’s getting “bad press” for his decision to pull American troops out of Syria. He tweeted Monday that he’s just making good on his campaign promise against U.S. involvement in “never ending wars.”

Trump says he’s withdrawing 2,000 U.S. troops from Syria. He said Islamic State militants are “mostly gone” and he wants to bring the troops home. A drawdown of troops in Afghanistan also appears to be in the works.

The decision was roundly criticized by his national security advisers and prompted Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to step down.

Trump says he’s the only person in America who could say “I’m bringing our great troops back home, with victory” and get “bad press.”