Doctor Scans show Alabama governor cancer-free View Photo

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Electronic scans show Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is free of the lung cancer she was diagnosed with last year, her office said Wednesday.

Ivey received a follow-up examination Tuesday after being treated with radiation for Stage 1 lung cancer. In a statement issued through the governor’s office, Dr. Alex Whitley of Central Alabama Radiation Oncology said the cancer appears to be gone.

Whitley said additional scans would be done in the future, “but I consider Governor Ivey to be cured.”

The 75-year-old Republican governor announced in September that doctors had found a small malignancy in her lung during a routine exam and that she wou l d undergo radiation treatments.

Ivey said Wednesday that she was “profoundly grateful for this good news” and thanked God, her medical team and citizens of the state.