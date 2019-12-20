Mostly cloudy
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Doug Jones, D-Ala.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar; Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Mark Galli, editor-in-chief of Christianity Today.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Klobuchar, Blunt; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Marc Short, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.

