Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C, and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Reps. Will Hurd, R-Texas, and Karen Bass, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Schiff; former FBI Director James Comey; White House adviser Pam Bondi.

