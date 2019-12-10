Partly sunny
45.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

US sanctions individuals suspected of human rights abuses

By AP News

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is imposing economic sanctions on individuals suspected of human rights violations in six countries and is banning two other individuals from entering the United States, including the former consul general of Saudi Arabia in Turkey for his alleged role in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Tuesday’s announcement was made in connection with International Human Rights Day. The other individuals are from Burma, Pakistan, Libya, Slovakia, South Sudan, Congo and Russia.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 