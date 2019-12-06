Cloudy
Correction Climate Talks-Goodbye US? story

By AP News

Correction Climate Talks-Goodbye US? story

WASHINGTON — In a story Dec. 4, 2019, about the Trump administration’s role in the Madrid climate conference, The Associated Press erroneously reported the date and sponsorship of a poll on public attitudes toward the Paris climate agreement. The poll was conducted in June 2017 by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, not in August 2017 by the AP-NORC Center and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.

