US Rep. Denny Heck of Washington state says he’s retiring

By AP News

SEATTLE — Democratic Rep. Denny Heck of Washington state said Wednesday that he is retiring from Congress.

Heck is serving his fourth term representing Washington’s 10th District, southwest of Seattle. He was first elected in 2012.

Heck, 67, serves on the House Intelligence Committee, which has played a key role in the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

“The countless hours I have spent in the investigation of Russian election interference and the impeachment inquiry have rendered my soul weary,” Heck said in a statement.

Before being elected to the U.S. House, Heck was a chief of staff to former Washington Gov. Booth Gardner and a state representative.

