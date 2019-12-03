Senate approves successor to Rick Perry as energy secretary

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s pick to succeed Rick Perry as energy secretary has won easy Senate confirmation. That’s despite one senator’s objections the nominee hadn’t fully answered questions related to the Trump impeachment investigation.

Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette’s promotion to secretary passed 70-15.

Monday’s vote came a day after Perry’s resignation became effective. Perry says his departure had nothing to do with his energy work for the administration in Ukraine. A House impeachment panel is scrutinizing Trump’s push for Ukraine to investigate a company employing a son of rival Joe Biden.

Perry has refused to testify before the panel.

Brouillette has told senators he has no knowledge of any of the conversations being investigated.

An Oregon Democrat, Sen. Ron Wyden, accused Brouillette of waging a “full-court stonewall” on some questions.