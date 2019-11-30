Cloudy
40.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., and Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” —Klobuchar and Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Doug Collins, R-Ga., and Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 