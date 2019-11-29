Trump impeachment drive has parallels to Wisconsin recall View Photo

MADISON, Wis. — Democrats’ drive to impeach President Donald Trump has a parallel in Wisconsin, where angry liberals took aim at Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2012 after he eviscerated public employee unions.

Their recall attempt energized partisans on both sides. But it ultimately backfired, failing to persuade moderates to oust Walker from office early, and Walker won reelection in 2014.

Walker and others who were around during the recall are seeing similarities with impeachment as well as warning signs for Democrats in a battleground state Trump narrowly won in 2016.

Walker says Democrats risk ignoring issues that regular voters care about to appease their base.

Mike Tate led the Wisconsin Democratic Party during the recall. He says it’s no surprise that impeachment is divisive in Wisconsin, given the sharp partisan divide there.