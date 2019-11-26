Clear
Trump's actions raise concern about role in military justice

By AP News



WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s intervention in the case of a Navy SEAL is raising questions about the president’s role in military justice.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper says Trump ordered him to stop a disciplinary review for Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher. He was acquitted of murder in the stabbing death of a captive in Iraq but convicted of posing with the corpse.

Trump previously restored Gallagher’s rank, which had been reduced in his military jury conviction.

Democratic Sen. Jack Reed says Trump’s involvement in the military justice system is inappropriate. Retired Navy Adm. James Stavridis tells The Associated Press he worries about a chilling effect on special forces’ willingness to report illegal behavior.

A dispute over the case led to the firing Sunday of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer.

