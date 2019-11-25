Clear
Russia probe figure to run for Democrat Katie Hill’s seat

By AP News

WASHINGTON — George Papadopoulos (pah-puh-DAHP’-uh-luhs), a former Trump campaign aide and key figure in the FBI’s Russia probe, says he’s running for the California Congressional District seat vacated by Democrat Katie Hill.

Papadopoulos made the announcement Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends.” He filed paperwork last month after Hill announced her resignation amid an ethics probe into allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty in 2017 as part of the special counsel’s investigation into Russia election interference. He admitted lying to the FBI and was sentenced to 14 days in prison.

The 25th Congressional District covers part of Los Angeles County and had been held by Republicans until Hill’s 2018 victory.

Papadopoulos says he’s running on a pro-Trump agenda.

