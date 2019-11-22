Partly cloudy
AG Barr to unveil plan on missing, murdered Native Americans

By AP News

PABLO, Mont. — Attorney General William Barr is announcing a national plan to address cases of missing and murdered indigenous people as concerns mount over the level of violence they face.

Barr will make the announcement Friday about the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative on the Flathead Reservation in Montana.

The plan adds specialized coordinators in 11 U.S. attorney’s offices who would coordinate the law enforcement response for cases of missing indigenous people.

It also allows for tribal or local law enforcement officials to ask the FBI to bring additional tools, including child abduction teams, evidence response teams and victim services workers.

The Justice Department will also undertake an in-depth analysis into its data collection practices and federal databases to identify additional ways to improve data on missing persons.

