Report on FBI’s Russia probe to be released next month

By AP News

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department’s inspector general will release its report on the early stages of the FBI’s Russia investigation on Dec. 9.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz said in a letter Thursday the report will have minimal redactions.

The letter was sent to Sen. Lindsey Graham, the GOP chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Horowitz is expected to appear before the committee on Dec. 11 to discuss the findings of the report.

The document is likely to revive debate about a politically charged probe that shadowed President Donald Trump’s administration from the outset. Trump has long insisted that the investigation into his campaign was a “hoax” and “witch hunt.”

Its release will come amid House impeachment proceedings scrutinizing the Trump administration’s efforts to press Ukraine into investigating Democratic rival Joe Biden.

