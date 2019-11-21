Sunny
60.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Trump to pay respects to Army officers killed in Afghanistan

By AP News

Trump to pay respects to Army officers killed in Afghanistan

Photo Icon View Photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump plans to pay his respects to two U.S. service members who were killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan this week.

Trump is traveling to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for Thursday’s return of the fallen Army officers’ remains.

Trump has described these ceremonies as some of the toughest things he has to do as commander in chief of the U.S. armed services.

Chief Warrant Officer 2s David C. Knadle, a 33-year-old from Tarrant, Texas, and Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr., a 25-year-old from Keaau, Hawaii, died Wednesday when their helicopter crashed as they were providing security for troops on the ground in eastern Logar Province.

Both were assigned to a unit at Fort Hood, Texas.

The helicopter crash is under investigation.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 