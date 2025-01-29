GOP-led immigration bill signals Trump that Tennessee wants to aid his deportation crackdown View Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Republican-dominant Statehouse is on track to become the latest state to adopt immigration enforcement policies designed to assist President Donald Trump’s plan to suppress illegal immigration and carry out one of the largest mass deportation efforts in U.S. history.

In just three days, Tennessee lawmakers fast-tracked GOP Gov. Bill Lee’s $5.5 million proposal to create a new state immigration division and allocate funding for new training grants for local law enforcement agencies seeking immigration agreements to cooperate with federal authorities. The proposal awaits final votes amid expected passage.

Among other steps, the proposal also would require a different, temporary driver’s license for lawful permanent residents noting they aren’t U.S. citizens. Republicans have argued that would help officials determine someone’s voting eligibility.

“The American people spoke loudly in electing him (Trump) that they felt like border security and illegal immigration was an issue which needed to be addressed,” said Republican Sen. Bo Watson of Chattanooga.

Legal questions have overshadowed parts of the plan, including a proposal to create a Class E felony against any local elected official voting for or adopting a so-called sanctuary policy. This could include voting in favor of local government restrictions that impede efforts of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain migrants in the U.S. without permission.

Legislative attorneys this week warned lawmakers that such penalties could be unconstitutional due to state and federal protections afforded lawmakers at various levels of government, but those warnings have largely been rebuffed.

Meanwhile, Republicans ignored Democrats’ reminders that sanctuary policies — such as local government restrictions on helping detain immigrants for ICE — are already banned in Tennessee and thus would be unenforceable should any local government push for them.

Instead, the GOP-controlled Senate passed the legislation Wednesday with one Republican joining Democrats in opposition. The similarly Republican-led House is expected to sign off on the bill Thursday before it would go to the governor’s desk for his expected signature.

Tennessee is among an increasing number of Republican states considering bills intended to help Trump’s aggressive immigration agenda. While Trump’s administration hasn’t told states what policies they would like at their level, some legislative leaders have been quick to pass bills they believe would help Trump.

In Florida, lawmakers passed a sweeping immigration bill requiring every level of government — as well as government contractors — to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement “to the fullest extent possible.” Yet unlike Tennessee, Florida lawmakers are currently in a showdown with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has promised to veto the legislation after the Legislature rejected his initial proposals.

Next month, Oklahoma lawmakers are expected to gavel into legislative session where they will consider a bill that would remove election officials who “willfully violate” a ban on sanctuary policies.

In Tennessee, attempts by Democrats and one Republican to tweak the immigration bill by removing the felony offense all failed. A separate attempt to amend the bill to prevent local and state authorities from carrying out immigration enforcement actions around schools, churches and hospitals also was spiked.

Critics warned the fast-tracked plan will face immediate legal challenges.

“This is un-American. This bill is immoral,” said Democratic Rep. Justin Jones of Nashville. “It’s constitutionally inconsistent. It’s economically indefensible because there’s going to be litigation and automatic lawsuits filed because of this legislation.”

Lawmakers were able to speedily advance Lee’s immigration bill because the governor called a special session to discuss the topic and others. Special sessions allow legislators to waive traditional processes and rules.

The agenda includes Lee’s sweeping education voucher proposal that would help families send students to private school, regardless of their income level. Lee is hoping a social media post by Trump endorsing the bill will help tip the scale favorably. The votes come as Trump plans to issue an order to expand school vouchers and other school choice initiatives by telling government agencies to repurpose federal dollars.

The state House and Senate are voting on the voucher bill Thursday.

Large crowds have shown up during the committee hearings and throughout the Capitol to show their opposition to the voucher and immigration bills.

At least three women holding up signs were ejected from a House committee hearing Wednesday on immigration. They were carried by state troopers after the women had been warned to be quiet.

Associated Press photographer George L. Walker contributed to this report.

By JONATHAN MATTISE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI

Associated Press