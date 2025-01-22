Trump to meet with more Republicans as they hash out legislative roadmap

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump planned to meet Wednesday with a small contingent of the most politically endangered House Republicans as the party struggles to agree on a strategy for implementing the tax cuts and other priorities that it promised voters.

Although Republicans control the White House and both chambers of Congress, they have only thin majorities on Capitol Hill, and there are disagreements on how to move forward with so many issues on the table.

Trump’s meeting comes amid a series of private “listening sessions” with House Speaker Mike Johnson, whose ability to unite his conference will be sorely tested in the weeks and months ahead. Trump has held his own dinners with Republican lawmakers at Mar-a-Lago, and he’s preparing to address them next week at their private retreat in Doral, Florida, where the president owns a resort.

“We’re working very closely in close coordination with the White House because this is an America First agenda that takes both of those branches of government to work in tandem,” Johnson said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

Referring to Trump’s scheduled meeting, Johnson said “what he’s doing is kick-starting what will ultimately be our legislative agenda.”

Those attending the meeting include Mike Lawler of New York, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Don Bacon of Nebraska. All three of their congressional districts were won by Democrat Kamala Harris in last year’s presidential election.

A lengthy first meeting with Trump and Republican leaders at the White House on Tuesday was described as more of a first date than a marriage, said one person granted anonymity to discuss the private session.

They’ve been debating the best strategy for advancing their agenda of tax cuts, deportations and massive reductions to the federal workforce, among other Trump promises.

Trump is fond of the idea of “one big, beautiful bill,” which House Republican leaders also prefer.

Senate Republicans are skeptical of that approach, arguing that it could take months to compile the legislation only to watch it collapse under its own weight.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune continues to advocate for a two-step approach that would involve first providing money Trump needs to ramp up border wall construction and mass deportation plans, along with domestic energy development and other resources for the Pentagon.

That would save the thorny issue of tax and spending cuts for a second package.

It’s not just strategy, but substance that divides Republican lawmakers, despite their broad agreement on the need to lower taxes and reduce the size of the federal government.

For example, some are prioritizing restoring what’s known as the SALT deduction, which allows taxpayers to deduct state and local taxes from their federal bill. It’s important for lawmakers like Lawler, who hails from the high-tax state of New York.

By LISA MASCARO and CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press