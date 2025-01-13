Prosecutor who investigated Hunter Biden defends probes, denounces president’s remarks in new report View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The criminal charges against Hunter Biden “were the culmination of thorough, impartial investigations, not partisan politics,” the prosecutor who led the probes said in a report released Monday that criticized President Joe Biden for pardoning his son and for “maligning” the officials involved in the cases.

The report from special counsel David Weiss is the culmination of years-long investigations into Hunter Biden that predated the arrival of Attorney General Merrick Garland but ultimately prompted the appointment of a special counsel and produced a fissure between the Justice Department and the White House over treatment of the president’s son.

By ERIC TUCKER and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press