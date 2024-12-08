Today in History: December 8, U.S. enters World War II

Today is Sunday, Dec. 8, the 343rd day of 2024. There are 23 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Dec. 8, 1941, the United States entered World War II as Congress declared war against Imperial Japan a day after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Also on this date:

In 1980, rock star and former Beatle John Lennon was shot to death outside his New York City apartment building by Mark David Chapman.

In 1987, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev signed a treaty at the White House calling for the destruction of intermediate-range missiles.

In 2012, Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel became the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy.

In 2014, the U.S. and NATO ceremonially ended their combat mission in Afghanistan, 13 years after the Sept. 11 terror attacks sparked their invasion of the country to topple the Taliban-led government.

In 2016, John Glenn, whose 1962 flight as the first U.S. astronaut to orbit the Earth made him an all-American hero and propelled him to a long career in the U.S. Senate, died in Columbus, Ohio, at age 95.

In 2017, Japanese pitching and hitting star Shohei Ohtani announced that he would sign with the Los Angeles Angels.

In 2022, Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner in a high-profile prisoner exchange with the U.S., which released Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Today’s Birthdays: Flutist James Galway is 85. Author Bill Bryson is 73. Actor Kim Basinger (BAY’-sing-ur) is 71. Actor Wendell Pierce is 62. Actor Teri Hatcher is 60. Basketball Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon is 59. Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Mussina is 56. Actor Dominic Monaghan is 48. Singer Nicki Minaj is 42. Country singer Sam Hunt is 40. Actor AnnaSophia Robb is 31.

By The Associated Press