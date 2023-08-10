Pilot, passenger avoid serious injury after small plane lands in desert south of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two people aboard a single-engine aircraft escaped serious injury when the plane landed Thursday in a dry lake bed not far from the Nevada-California state line, authorities said.

The pilot and passenger aboard the two-seat Remos GX were treated for minor injuries after the plane landed about 6:40 a.m. approximately 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the Jean Airport, according to statements from Las Vegas police, a Clark County fire official, Harry Reid International Airport and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Jean Airport is off Interstate 15, about 32 miles (51.5 kilometers) south of Las Vegas.

“The plane completed a landing, however slid off the road, causing some damage,” police said. “The injuries are non-life-threatening.”

The FAA reported the plane departed from Henderson Executive Airport just south of Las Vegas and landed after the pilot reported engine trouble. The agency said it is investigating.

FAA records show the aircraft is registered to Whitair LLC in Henderson. Telephone and email messages from The Associated Press to the registered owner about the incident were not immediately answered.