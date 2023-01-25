Cloudy
52 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Users of pilot-alert system that failed report new delays

By AP News
FILE - A traveler looks at flight information screen at Chicago's Midway Airport that reflects the flight delays stemming from a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration that brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Chicago. A system that sends alerts to pilots, and broke down earlier this month, is causing delays for some users again. But federal officials say this time it's not affecting any flights. The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday, Jan. 25, that that the system was online and operational, but some users were reporting slower response times due to high demand. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Users of pilot-alert system that failed report new delays

Photo Icon View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some users of a system that sends messages to pilots reported delays on Wednesday, but federal officials said the problem was not affecting flights.

It is the same pilot-alerting system that broke down spectacularly earlier this month, leading the Federal Aviation Administration to briefly stop all departing flights around the country.

An FAA spokeswoman said Wednesday the system that sends NOTAMs — notices to air missions – was online and operational. “Some users have reported slower response times due to high demand, but there have been no reports of impact to flight operations,” she added.

United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines said Wednesday’s NOTAM issues were not affecting their flights. American did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

The FAA posted an advisory saying that a NOTAM manager application was offline but other methods of entering alerts were working. The notice said that a hotline had been set up between the FAA’s air traffic control command center “and industry” – presumably meaning airlines. The application was restored later Wednesday, the FAA said.

The NOTAM system is critical to aviation because pilots are required to check the alerts before they take off.

The FAA said last week that contractors who were trying to “correct synchronization” between the NOTAM system’s main database and a backup accidentally deleted files, triggering a meltdown that led to more than 1,300 flight cancellations and 11,000 delays on Jan. 12. The FAA said it has found no evidence of a cyberattack but was continuing to investigate the outage.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 