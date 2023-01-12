Cloudy
61.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Biden to host Netherlands’ Rutte for White House talks

By AP News
FILE - Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden during a round table meeting at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, June 29, 2022. Biden will host Rutte at the White House on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, for talks that are expected to center on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

Biden to host Netherlands’ Rutte for White House talks

Photo Icon View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the White House on Tuesday for talks that are expected to center on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby in announcing the meeting called the Netherlands “a very key supporter of security assistance in Ukraine.”

The Netherlands has already contributed $3 billion to support Ukraine and has committed to spending $1 billion more.

Kirby said the two leaders also plan to discuss the Summit for Democracy, which they are co-hosting with Costa Rica, South Korea and Zambia in late March.

Biden hosted the inaugural democracy summit in December 2021, which the administration billed as the start of a global conversation about how best to halt the backsliding of democracy.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Weather Alert