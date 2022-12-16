Partly Cloudy
37.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Biden to meet with Ecuador’s Lasso at White House next week

By AP News
FILE - President Joe Biden, center, sits beside Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso, left, during a leaders retreat and working luncheon with heads of state and government at the Summit of the Americas, June 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. Biden will meet this coming Monday, Dec. 19, with Lasso at the White House. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Biden to meet with Ecuador’s Lasso at White House next week

Photo Icon View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will meet with the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, at the White House this coming Monday.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on a Friday call that Lasso has been a key ally, speaking out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and granting temporary protected status to migrants coming from Venezuela.

“We’re obviously invested in Ecuador’s success,” Kirby said.

The White House said Biden and Lasso plan to use their meeting to stress the importance of democratic institutions and of improving regional economic partnerships.

Lasso’s visit comes at Biden’s invitation, which was extended during a Tuesday trip to Ecuador by Chris Dodd, the former Connecticut senator and Biden’s special adviser for the Americas.

Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 