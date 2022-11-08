Clear
40.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Congressional swing district too early to call in New Mexico

By AP News
FILE - U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell speaks to a group of tribal officials during a political forum hosted by the All Pueblo Council of Governors in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Herrell, a Republican, is seeking reelection to New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District in the Nov. 8, 2022 election.(AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

Congressional swing district too early to call in New Mexico

Photo Icon View Photo

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two Democratic congresswomen won reelection to seats in New Mexico on Tuesday while it was too early to call the winner in the state’s only other district, defended by incumbent Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell.

Herrell was vying for a second term in the 2nd Congressional District on a conservative platform of strict border security and unfettered support for the oil industry.

Democratic nominee Gabe Vasquez campaigned to flip the majority-Hispanic district on support for more equitable access to economic opportunity, a humanitarian approach to immigration and greater accountability for climate change in a major energy-production region. The district stretches from the U.S. border with Mexico across desert oilfields and portions of Albuquerque.

A victory by Herrell would preserve a Republican foothold in a state where Democrats have otherwise dominated elections for federal and statewide offices.

In New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District, Democratic Rep. Melanie Stansbury won reelection, beating Republican nominee and former police detective Michelle Garcia Holmes.

Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez won reelection to the 3rd Congressional District, defeating Republican challenger Alexis Martinez Johnson.

Vasquez, a former Las Cruces city councilor, has emphasized his Hispanic heritage and an upbringing along the border in a working-class, immigrant family.

Herrell and Vasquez both cast their opponents as extremists in ads highlighting Herrell’s denial that Biden was legitimately elected president and past activism by Vasquez for social justice causes in since-deleted social media posts and TV footage of the candidate as a masked street protester.

New Mexico’s newly redrawn congressional districts divvy up the politically conservative southeastern corner of the state — a premier U.S. production zone for petroleum. Legal proceedings are pending that could reverse the redistricting plan before the next election in 2024.

The 2nd District still includes portions of the oil-rich Permian Basin, and Herrell cast herself as an unwavering advocate for the oil and natural gas industry as a bedrock of energy independence from foreign imports and a source of local government income.

By MORGAN LEE
Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 