Cloudy
44.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Tennessee US House candidate’s husband has stage 4 cancer

By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Democratic state senator from Tennessee who is running to represent the Nashville area in Congress says her husband has stage 4 cancer.

Heidi Campbell tweeted Wednesday that her husband, Andrew, received the diagnosis “out of nowhere” last week.

Heidi Campbell said her husband was set to undergo surgery on Wednesday. She asked for prayers, positive energy and healing thoughts for their family. They have two children.

Campbell is facing Republican Andy Ogles for the 5th Congressional District, which covers Nashville-Davidson County and five other counties.

The 14-day early voting period for the Nov. 8 election ends Thursday.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 