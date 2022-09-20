Clear
63.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Council member pleads no contest to handcuffing Trump critic

By AP News

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area city council member accused of handcuffing a woman who placed Black Lives Matter stickers on 2020 pro-Trump campaign signs pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace.

Eddie Kabacinski was placed on probation for a year during the Monday hearing, but the case could be dismissed if he stays out of trouble, the Detroit Free Press reported Tuesday.

A judge will review it in six months, attorney Stephen Rabaut said.

“Mr. Kabacinski isn’t happy about the resolution, did not want to enter a plea, but at the advice of counsel elected to enter the plea because he saw it was probably in his best interest,” Rabaut said.

Kabacinski, a member of the Warren City Council, handcuffed a woman who placed BLM stickers on signs promoting then-President Donald Trump during a political rally in Eastpointe in October 2020, according to police.

He was initially charged with assault and impersonating a police officer. Kabacinski claimed he had the power to detain people as a former military police officer.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 