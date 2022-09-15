Clear
75.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Biden talks inflation, Russia in ’60 Minutes’ interview

By AP News
President Joe Biden greets people after speaking at the United We Stand Summit in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The summit is aimed at combating a spate of hate-fueled violence in the U.S., as he works to deliver on his campaign pledge to "heal the soul of the nation." (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Biden talks inflation, Russia in ’60 Minutes’ interview

Photo Icon View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sat down this week for his first interview of his presidency with the news magazine show “60 Minutes.”

CBS said on Thursday that Biden gave the interview to correspondent Scott Pelley while visiting Detroit on Wednesday, and that the two-part interview will air Sunday as part of the premiere of the program’s 55th season.

Biden discussed inflation, Russia’s war on Ukraine, U.S.-China tensions, the midterm elections and more, according to CBS. The network plans to air a preview on Friday of Pelly’s interview on “CBS Mornings.”

Biden has done fewer television interviews and press conferences than his recent White House predecessors in the early going of his presidency.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 