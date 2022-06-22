How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 6/22/2022

Stocks gave up an afternoon gain and ended slightly lower on Wall Street Wednesday.

Energy companies helped pull the market lower after crude oil prices sank. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

The price of U.S. crude oil fell 4%. Investors closely watched testimony to Congress from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. He reaffirmed the central bank’s determination to raise interest rates and slow inflation. Bond yields mostly fell.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 4.90 points, or 0.1%, to 3,759.89.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 47.12 points, or 0.2%, to 30,483.13.

The Nasdaq fell 16.22 points, or 0.1%, to 11,053.08.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.75 points, or 0.2%, to 1,690.28.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 85.05 points, or 2.3%.

The Dow is up 594.35 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 254.73 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 24.58 points, or 1.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 1,006.29 points, or 21.1%.

The Dow is down 5,855.17 points, or 16.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,591.89 points, or 29.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 555.04 points, or 24.7%.

The Associated Press