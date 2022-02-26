Clear
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House press secretary Jen Psaki; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Thomas-Greenfield; Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and James Clyburn, D-S.C.; former national security adviser H.R. McMaster; World Bank President David Malpass.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Thomas-Greenfield; NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg; Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah; James Clapper, former director of national intelligence.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

