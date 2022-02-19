Clear
69.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; William Taylor, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine; San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Blinken; NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg; Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova; Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov; former top U.S. cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Blinken; Finnish President Sauli Niinistö; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Pentagon press secretary John Kirby; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 