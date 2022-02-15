Today in History

Today is Tuesday, Feb. 15, the 46th day of 2022. There are 319 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Feb. 15, 1879, President Rutherford B. Hayes signed a bill allowing female attorneys to argue cases before the Supreme Court.

On this date:

In 1764, the site of present-day St. Louis was established by Pierre Laclede and Auguste Chouteau.

In 1898, the U.S. battleship Maine mysteriously blew up in Havana Harbor, killing more than 260 crew members and bringing the United States closer to war with Spain.

In 1933, President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt escaped an assassination attempt in Miami that mortally wounded Chicago Mayor Anton J. Cermak; gunman Giuseppe Zangara was executed more than four weeks later.

In 1944, Allied bombers destroyed the monastery atop Monte Cassino (MAWN’-tay kah-SEE’-noh) in Italy.

In 1961, 73 people, including an 18-member U.S. figure skating team en route to the World Championships in Czechoslovakia, were killed in the crash of a Sabena Airlines Boeing 707 in Belgium.

In 1965, singer Nat King Cole, 45, died in Santa Monica, California.

In 1967, the rock band Chicago was founded by Walter Parazaider, Terry Kath, Danny Seraphine, Lee Loughnane (LAHK’-nayn), James Pankow and Robert Lamm; the group originally called itself The Big Thing.

In 1989, the Soviet Union announced that the last of its troops had left Afghanistan, after more than nine years of military intervention.

In 1992, a Milwaukee jury found that Jeffrey Dahmer was sane when he killed and mutilated 15 men and boys. (The decision meant that Dahmer, who had already pleaded guilty to the murders, would receive a mandatory life sentence for each count; Dahmer was beaten to death in prison in 1994.)

In 2003, millions of protesters around the world demonstrated against the prospect of a U.S. attack on Iraq.

In 2005, defrocked priest Paul Shanley was sentenced in Boston to 12 to 15 years in prison on child rape charges.

In 2020, the U.S. government said Americans who were on board a cruise ship under quarantine in Japan because of the coronavirus would be flown back home on a chartered flight, but that they would face another two-week quarantine; about 380 Americans were aboard the Diamond Princess.

Ten years ago: Congressional negotiators sealed an agreement on legislation to renew a payroll tax cut for 160 million workers and jobless benefits for millions more. In defiant swipes at its foes, Iran said it was dramatically closer to mastering the production of nuclear fuel even as the U.S. weighed tougher pressure on the Tehran government.

Five years ago: President Donald Trump’s nominee for labor secretary, Andrew Puzder, abruptly withdrew his nomination after Senate Republicans balked at supporting him, in part over taxes he had belatedly paid on a former housekeeper not authorized to work in the United States. In an ultimatum to America’s allies, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told fellow NATO members to increase military spending by year’s end or risk seeing the U.S. curtail its defense support.

One year ago: A sprawling blast of winter weather brought unusual snow and cold into Texas, knocking out power for more than 4 million people and sending temperatures into the single digits as far south as San Antonio; the icy blast across the Deep South would later be blamed for more than 100 deaths in Texas and dozens more across other Southern states. Salsa music idol Johnny Pacheco died at 85 in New York, where he’d been hospitalized with pneumonia. Michael McDowell stunned NASCAR by scoring his first career victory in the Daytona 500, charging through a crash scene when Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano wrecked racing for the win; the race ended early on a Monday morning after a rain delay of nearly six hours.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Claire Bloom is 91. Author Susan Brownmiller is 87. Songwriter Brian Holland is 81. Rock musician Mick Avory (The Kinks) is 78. Jazz musician Henry Threadgill is 78. Actor-model Marisa Berenson is 75. Actor Jane Seymour is 71. Singer Melissa Manchester is 71. Actor Lynn Whitfield is 69. “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening (GREE’-ning) is 68. Model Janice Dickinson is 67. Actor Christopher McDonald is 67. Reggae singer Ali Campbell is 63. Actor Joseph R. Gannascoli is 63. Musician Mikey Craig (Culture Club) is 62. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green is 62. Actor-comedian Steven Michael Quezada is 59. Actor Michael Easton is 55. Latin singer Gloria Trevi is 54. Rock musician Stevie Benton (Drowning Pool) is 51. Actor Alex Borstein is 51. Actor Renee O’Connor is 51. Actor Sarah Wynter is 49. Olympic gold medal swimmer Amy Van Dyken-Rouen is 49. Actor-director Miranda July is 48. Rock singer Brandon Boyd (Incubus) is 46. Rock musician Ronnie Vannucci (The Killers) is 46. Rock singer/guitarist Adam Granduciel (The War on Drugs) is 43. Singer-songwriter-musician Conor Oberst (Bright Eyes) is 42. Actor Ashley Lyn Cafagna is 39. Blues-rock musician Gary Clark Jr. is 38. Actor Natalie Morales is 37. Actor Amber Riley is 36. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is 27. Actor Zach Gordon is 24.

By The Associated Press