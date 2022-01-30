Clear
US Rep. Colin Allred has COVID-19 after congressional trip

By AP News
FILE - Rep Colin Allred, D-Texas, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Allred announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, after returning to his home in Dallas from an overseas trip with a congressional delegation. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

DALLAS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Colin Allred announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday after returning to his home in Dallas from an overseas trip with a congressional delegation.

Allred had been traveling with 10 other members of Congress in Europe on a trip that included a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The 38-year-old Democrat said in a statement that he tested negative for the virus before boarding a flight back to Texas and again after landing, before testing positive Sunday.

Allred, a former Obama administration lawyer and NFL linebacker, said he is experiencing mild symptoms from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. He said he is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot.

Allred said that he and the other members of Congress he was traveling with were tested throughout the trip, including before their meeting with Zelenskyy. ___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Rep. Colin Allred’s first named.

