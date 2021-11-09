EPA outlines $630M plan to curtail Tijuana sewage pollution

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced a $630 million plan to capture and treat sewage-tainted water that routinely flows over the border from Tijuana into San Diego Bay.

The Union-Tribune reported Tuesday that the plan includes installing a pumping system in the Tijuana River north of the Mexico border to suck polluted flows out of the channel before they can foul shorelines in Imperial Beach and points north.

Booms would be installed directly upstream to keep trash out of the intake.

The EPA hopes to break ground on the project by 2023, the newspaper said. The upgrades would also include building a facility to treat the diverted river water from not only the new pumping station but an existing facility in the river operated by Mexico just south of the border.

“I am grateful to the U.S. EPA for supporting the development of a comprehensive solution to fix the U.S.-Mexico border water pollution crisis,” said Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina, whose city’s southern shoreline has been closed for 218 days this year due to pollution from Mexico.

In addition, the blueprint includes doubling the capacity of the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant at the border to treat more sewage and polluted runoff.

The EPA has secured roughly $300 million in federal funding.