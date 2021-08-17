Clear
92.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pentagon: US, Taliban coordinate as Kabul evacuation speeds

By AP News
President Joe Biden walks from the podium after speaking about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Pentagon: US, Taliban coordinate as Kabul evacuation speeds

Photo Icon View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says U.S. commanders at the Kabul airport are coordinating with the Taliban while accelerating the evacuation of Americans and at-risk Afghan allies. Spokesman John Kirby says there have been no hostile actions by the Taliban, and that several hundred members of the now-defeated Afghan army are at the airport assisting in the evacuation. He said the U.S. military intends to complete the evacuation by Aug. 31, and that any decision to extend it would require presidential approval. The goal is to get one evacuation flight out of Kabul per day, starting Wednesday.

By ROBERT BURNS, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 