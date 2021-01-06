The Latest: Mayor: NYPD can get vaccines, governor says wait

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a plan Wednesday to offer coronavirus vaccines to most city police officers, only to have Gov. Andrew Cuomo say an hour later that the officers aren’t yet eligible for them.

De Blasio says the city hoped to offer the vaccines to 25,000 officers and to provide shots to 10,000 by Sunday.

Cuomo is trying to vaccinate health care workers in New York before moving onto the next round of vaccinations, which will be open to essential workers and individuals over age 75.

Cuomo says the 950,000 doses allocated so far to New York isn’t enough to vaccinate all health care workers. But his office hasn’t provided a breakdown of how many health care workers are on the front lines, compared to administrative workers.

He’s facing pushback against local officials calling for vaccines soon for teachers and first responders, including police and firefighters.

The New York Police Department has about 35,000 uniformed members, but only about 25,000 hold public-facing jobs. A smaller number are emergency service officers who might be considered vaccine-eligible front-line workers under Cuomo’s rules.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says the government will begin allowing more drugstores to start giving shots to speed coronavirus vaccinations. Some governors and other politicians are turning up the pressure after a slow rollout of the coronavirus vaccines. Dr. Anthony Fauci believes the U.S. could soon give 1 million vaccinations a day. The U.S. reports 29 severe allergic reactions to the vaccines.

The European Union has given approval to the Moderna vaccine. The decision gives the 27-nation bloc a second vaccine to use against the coronavirus. The U.K. says it has vaccinated 1.3 million people and plans to have almost 1,000 vaccination centers operating by the end of this week.

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

TRENTON, N.J. — Police officers and firefighters are eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine on Thursday.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement on Wednesday. They’ll follow health care workers as the second wave of professionals eligible to get the shot. State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli has said New Jersey has about 400,000 shots on hand, and more than 134,000 vaccines have been administered so far.

She added health care workers and those in long-term care homes continue to be a priority. Expanding vaccination eligibility to another group doesn’t mean earlier categories are closed to getting the shots, she says.

More than 450,000 people have signed up on the state’s new vaccine pre-registration website, Murphy says. They’ll get word when they’re eligible to get the shots.

___

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona is ramping up its coronavirus testing program as it gears up for the Jan. 13 start of the spring semester that will again offer most classes online to students.

The university also started the fall semester by offering classes online under a re-entry plan that had only certain research labs and performing arts courses meeting in person.

According to the university, approximately 3,900 students are enrolled in those essential classes out of the total enrollment of approximately 46,000.

The university’s testing program will require weekly testing for students living in dorms for remote classes or attending in-person classes.

Testing begins Wednesday, one day before most dorm students move in. University President Robert C. Robbins says the university was asking students arriving from outside Tucson to self-quarantine for seven days even if they have tested negative for the coronavirus.

___

NEW YORK — U.S. health officials say they have reports of at least 29 people developing severe allergic reactions to the coronavirus vaccines, but they stress that the risk for most people is low.

The CDC on Wednesday released its latest count of side effects suffered by more than 5.3 million people who have been vaccinated. The 29 had suffered anaphylaxis, a life-threatening allergic reaction that can be controlled through an epinephrine injection.

That’s a rate of about 5.5 cases per million people, which is roughly four times higher than the rate seen in a study of people who got flu shots.

The CDC also published a more detailed study of the first 1.9 million Americans vaccinated as of Dec. 23. Among that group, 21 of suffered the severe allergic reaction. CDC had full data on 20 of the cases, and none of them died, agency officials said. Nineteen got epinephrine and four were hospitalized.

Anyone who has a severe reaction to a first dose should not get a second dose of the vaccine, the CDC says.

___

WASHINGTON — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says the government will begin allowing more drugstores to start giving shots to speed coronavirus vaccinations.

Pharmacies from 19 chains had been on standby until vaccine supplies increased. Azar says allowing them to help with vaccinations would ease pressure on hospitals that have been the main vaccine providers.

Pharmacies would need to follow state plans for who gets in line first, and governors would decide how to divide supplies between the drugstores and other vaccination sites.

Azar says if health workers aren’t lining up fast enough, it’s OK to mix in other priority groups, and urged governors to make that clear.

The drugstore program is in addition to work by CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate nursing home residents and staff. Azar says eventually more than 40,000 pharmacy locations will be involved.

___

ROME — Italy’s coronavirus infections are creeping up with 20,331 new cases recorded and 548 deaths added to the official death toll.

The government is weighing revised measures after the current restrictions expire mid-month.

Within Europe, Italy currently trails only Germany in its coronavirus vaccination campaign, with 260,000 people inoculated. But officials say its capacity to administer shots must increase exponentially over the coming weeks as more vaccines become available.

Europe’s onetime virus epicenter has had more than 95,000 health care workers infected and 280 doctors died after testing positive.

___

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Teachers and other school employees, people older than 65, and individuals with severe medical disorders will be included in the second phase of coronavirus vaccine distribution in the state, to start in about two weeks, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says.

About 2.2 million people are in this second group, and the state expects about 100,000 vaccines for the first week of what’s known as Phase 1B.

The governor says the goals are to save lives and allow children to return to school by March 1.

Vaccines will have been administered at four of every five nursing homes by the end of the week, DeWine says. He says he’s concerned only about 40% of nursing home workers are opting for the shot.

___

TUCSON, Ariz. — Catholic churches across metro Tucson are canceling indoor Mass for four weeks because of the rising number of coronavirus cases in Pima County.

Diocese of Tucson officials announced indoor mass celebrations and baptisms will be suspended starting Friday until Feb. 5. They say masses can be held outdoors and pastors may request permission from the bishop to hold an indoor mass.

Diocese officials say funerals and weddings can be held indoors, but they will be limited to 25 people while baptisms will be limited to 10 people. Gatherings before or after ceremonies will not be allowed on Diocese property.

___

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged his government would use “every available second” to shield the elderly and the vulnerable from the coronavirus rampaging across Britain.

Johnson told Parliament why the country needed to return to a third lockdown, saying “the number of patients in hospitals in England is now 40% higher than the first peak in April, it is inescapable that the facts are changing, and we must change our response.” There are more than 26,000 coronavirus patients hospitalized in England.

The U.K. is also experiencing a surge in infections and deaths. Britain reported more than 60,000 daily cases for the first time on Tuesday. More than 391,000 people have tested positive in the past seven days, up 44% from the previous week.

The U.K. registered 1,041 deaths on Wednesday, increasing the total confirmed deaths to 76,428, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

___

DAKAR, Senegal — Senegalese President Macky Sall has put the country’s capital and surrounding region on curfew as coronavirus cases surge.

Sall says a state of emergency will go into effect for the regions of Dakar and Thies. A curfew will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. About 90 percent of Senegal’s coronavirus cases are concentrated in the two affected regions. Sall urged people to wear masks.

While Senegal has been commended for its handling of the pandemic, the country experienced a December surge with some 3,200 confirmed cases. The president says the number of deaths increased six-fold between November and December.

___

BEIRUT — Lebanon has shattered its single-day record of coronavirus infections on the eve of the country’s third full lockdown, with 4,166 cases reported on Wednesday.

It was the second consecutive record-breaking tally announced amid a post-holiday infection surge that’s overwhelming the nation’s battered health care sector. Lebanon will begin a 25-day nationwide lockdown Thursday, with a daily curfew from 6 p.m. until 5 a.m.

First responders say they have been transporting nearly 100 patients a day to hospitals that are reporting near-full occupancy in beds and ICUs.

Lebanon reported 21 deaths on Wednesday. That brings the total coronavirus cases to 199,925 and 1,537 confirmed deaths.

___

GENEVA — Swiss authorities plan to shut restaurants, bars, sports facilities and cultural institutions through the end of February.

The order is expected to take effect on Saturday. It lifts the exemptions for some of the 26 regions with a “favorable evolution” against the coronavirus — making the restrictive measures effective nationwide. Ski resorts plan to remain open.

The country of about 8.5 million people tallied more than 4,808 cases in the last 24 hours — a rate of 522 cases per 100,000 people.

Overall, there’s been more than 470,000 confirmed cases and 7,434 deaths in connection with COVID-19.

___

PARIS — France’s government spokesman says vaccines will be made available to people over 75 by the end of January.

Gabriel Atta says up to 600 centers will be set up in France later this month to allow people over 75, wherever they are living, to get the vaccine.

That’s in response to criticism about the slow start of the country’s vaccination campaign. Only 7,000 people have been vaccinated in 10 days since the campaign started on Dec. 26, according to government figures.

The French government had first chosen to reserve the vaccines for residents of nursing homes. Vaccination this week been opened to health care workers over 50.

With the European Union giving the OK for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, Attal expects the nation to receive 200,000 doses by the end of January and 500,000 every month. Also, France receives 500,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines each week.

___

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates broke its daily record of coronavirus infections with 2,067 cases.

The record figure comes after the UAE drew tens of thousands of foreign tourists for the holidays and mass New Year’s Eve celebrations in downtown Dubai. The country has also detected an unspecified number of cases of the possibly fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus in people arriving from abroad.

With an economy that runs on aviation and hospitality, the UAE has remained open for tourism and business despite surging case numbers in the past few months.

Health authorities have recorded a total of 218,766 confirmed cases and 689 confirmed deaths.

___

SOFIA, BULGARIA — Thousands of Orthodox Christian worshippers ignored coronavirus-related warnings issued by health authorities to abstain from mass gatherings to attend centuries-old Epiphany traditions.

Young men plunged into the icy waters of rivers and lakes across Bulgaria to retrieve crucifixes tossed by priests in ceremonies commemorating the baptism of Jesus Christ.

The legend goes that the person who retrieves the wooden cross will be freed from evil spirits and will be healthy throughout the year. After the cross is fished out, the priest sprinkles believers with water using a bunch of basil.

In the small mountain city of Kalofer in central Bulgaria, dozens of men dressed in traditional white embroidered shirts waded into the Tundzha River with national flags and sang folk songs.

Few local police officers attempted to prevent people from entering the river, threatening them with fines, but their calls were widely ignored.

Epiphany marks the end of the 12 days of Christmas, but not all Orthodox Christian churches celebrate it on the same day.

___

AMSTERDAM — The European Union’s medicines agency has given approval for the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

The decision Wednesday gives the 27-nation bloc a second vaccine to use against the coronavirus rampaging across the continent. The approval recommendation by the European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee, which must be OK’d by the EU’s executive commission, comes amid high rates of infections in many EU countries.

There’s also been strong criticism of the slow pace of vaccinations across the region of some 450 million people.

___

ROME — Italy’s health minister says coronavirus vaccinations are ramping up to the needed levels following the New Year’s holiday.

Roberto Speranza made the comments with Italy’s regional leaders, who are responsible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine rollout. He says: “The needed acceleration in the vaccine campaign is under way. The vast majority of regions have reached significant percentages. The country is ready.”

Italy has administered some 260,000 doses of the vaccine, the majority to health care workers. Overall, the shots administered represent 54% of the 479,700 doses that have been delivered to Italy’s regions, a sign that the rate isn’t terribly out of line with the number of doses Italy ordered.

Italy’s rollout was at least initially slow because of the earlier-than-anticipated delivery of the first batches and the Christmas holiday, which in Italy runs through Wednesday. Local authorities have said they expect inoculations to ramp up significantly in the coming days.

___

