How to watch out for scams as a coronavirus vaccine nears

By AP News
An illicit website selling unapproved treatments and preventions for the coronavirus is displayed at the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Homeland Security Investigations officials are preparing for a crush of new scams when the coronavirus vaccine is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which could come in a few weeks.

A few things to keep in mind to avoid falling victim:

— Always consult a licensed medical professional to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine or treatment.

— Make sure your doctor has been approved to administer the vaccine.

— Do not buy COVID-19 vaccines or treatments over the internet.

— Do not buy COVID-19 vaccines or treatments through an online pharmacy.

— Ignore large, unsolicited offers for vaccinations and miracle treatments or cures.

— Don’t respond to text messages, emails or calls about vaccines and treatments.

— Be wary of ads for vaccines and treatments on social media.

— Any suspicious activity can be reported to: covid19investigations@dhs.gov.

Source: Department of Homeland Security.

By The Associated Press

