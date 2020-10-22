Goldman Sachs subsidiary pleads to US charges in 1MDB probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — A subsidiary of Goldman Sachs pleaded guilty on Thursday and agreed to pay more than $2.9 billion in a foreign corruption probe tied to the Malaysian 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, which was looted of billions of dollars in a corruption scandal.

The company, Goldman Sachs Malaysia, entered the plea in federal court in Brooklyn. As part of its plea, the company admitted that it “knowingly and willfully” conspired to violate U.S. anti-bribery laws. The bank will also have to disgorge roughly $600 million in profits the bank made off the 1MDB scandal and pay a $150 million fine to the Federal Reserve and a $400 million penalty to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In total, the bank will pay in fines, penalties and disgorgement around $2.9 billion.

Malaysian and U.S. prosecutors had alleged that bond sales organized by Goldman Sachs provided one of the means for associates of former Prime Minister Najib Razak to steal billions over several years from a fund that was ostensibly set up to accelerate Malaysia’s economic development.

In July, Malaysia’s government said it had reached a $3.9 billion settlement with Goldman in exchange for dropping criminal charges against the bank over bond sales that raised money for the fund.

“Goldman Sachs participated in a sweeping international corruption scheme, conspiring to avail itself of more than $1.6 billion in bribes to multiple high-level government officials across several countries so that the company could reap hundreds of millions of dollars in fees, all to the detriment of the people of Malaysia and the reputation of American financial institutions operating abroad,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Seth D. DuCharme of the Eastern District of New York, in prepared remarks.

In court on Thursday, Goldman Sachs’ general counsel, Karen Seymour, said that agents and employees of Goldman Sachs Malaysia had violated the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by “corruptly promising and paying bribes to foreign officials in order to obtain and retain business for Goldman Sachs.”

The fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad, was set up in 2009 by Najib to promote economic development. It relied primarily on debt to fund investment and economic development projects and was overseen by senior Malaysian government officials, according to court records.

Najib set up 1MDB when he took office in 2009, but it accumulated billions in debts, and U.S. investigators allege at least $4.5 billion was stolen from the fund and laundered by his associates.

Public anger over the corruption allegations contributed to the shocking election defeat of Najib’s long-ruling coalition in May 2018.

Two Goldman Sachs executives have also been personally charged for fraud. Tim Leissner, who was the chairman of Goldman’s Southeast Asia division, pleaded guilty to money laundering and violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Another Goldman executive, Ng Chong Hwa also known as “Roger Ng,” will stand trial for money laundering and violating the FCPA in March 2021.

The Department of Justice also indicted Low Taek Jho, a Malaysian national with close relations to the then Malaysian ruling party and was the center player of the 1MDB fund, with similar charges to the Goldman executives. Low lived a lavish lifestyle in New York, buying luxury goods and even a yacht. Jho’s whereabouts are unknown, although he’s believed to be somewhere in China and out of the reach of international authorities.

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and KEN SWEET

Associated Press